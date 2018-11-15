Football

Betting Tips: Italy vsPortugal

Image result for italy vs portugal

Italy welcome European Champions, Portugal, at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday knowing that anything short of a win would mean that Portugal would run away as winner of their group.

The Azzurri ended their five games winless streak by beating  Poland 1-0 in their last group game and  are now on a mission for a  revenge on Portugal for the defeat in Lisbon.

Portugal meanwhile have been faring well even in the absence of their talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo, as they are yet to lose a match since September.

As a result of this, we back the European champions  with a win, if not a draw.

 

Tags

You may also like

Real Madrid Confirms Solari’s Appointment On A Permanent Basis But Diego Maradona Feels The Argentine Won’t Last

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 15TH NOVEMBER

Michael Owen Sends ‘Lovely’ Message To Real Madrid’s New Coach, Santiago Solari.

I Would Have Loved To Retire At Manchester United But I Left For These Reasons – Wayne Rooney

James Rodriguez Out Of Actions For The Remaining Part Of 2018 And Here Is How His Team Mates Are Reacting

Here Is How Football World Reacted To Fellaini’s New Look

Argentina Legend, Diego Maradona, Reveals Why He Thinks Mourinho Is Better Than Guardiola

Check Out Dannyl Welbeck’s Message To Arsenal Fans After Rupturing His Knee

Betting Tips: Netherlands vs France

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *