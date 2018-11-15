Betting Tips: Italy vsPortugal

Italy welcome European Champions, Portugal, at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday knowing that anything short of a win would mean that Portugal would run away as winner of their group.

The Azzurri ended their five games winless streak by beating Poland 1-0 in their last group game and are now on a mission for a revenge on Portugal for the defeat in Lisbon.

Portugal meanwhile have been faring well even in the absence of their talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo, as they are yet to lose a match since September.

As a result of this, we back the European champions with a win, if not a draw.