BETTING TIPS: LIST OF TEAMS THAT WOULD PLAY HIGH NUMBERS OF CORNER KICKS THIS WEEKEND

With straight winnings often resulting in disappointment a lot of the times. Another good option that can be tapped into by punters is the corner kick markets. This area also offer the same, if not more odds than the conventional straight winning odds.

Corner kicks market, offers more reward in some instances than straight winnings. For instance, in the Manchester City vs Southampton match: Mancity is priced at a mere 1.06 odds whereas Southampton is at almost 24 odds.

This match is sure a corner playing one because Southampton would sure want to park the bus and Mancity would keep attacking which would generate corners. The 10 mins corner for this match is 1.66, which is way higher than the 1.06 odds for straight win.

To this end, we have some teams below that are likely to generate corners.

Bournemouth – Manchester Utd over 8.5 corners at 1.58

Inter – Genoa over 8.5 corners at 1.56

Leganes – Atl. Madrid over 8.5 corners at 1.60

Eibar – Alaves overv 8.5 corhners at 1.62

Real Sociedad – Sevilla over 8.5 corners at 1.58