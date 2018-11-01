Football

BETTING TIPS: LIST OF TEAMS THAT WOULD PLAY HIGH NUMBERS OF CORNER KICKS THIS WEEKEND

Image result for sport betting in nigeria

With straight winnings often resulting in disappointment a lot of the times. Another good option that can be tapped into by punters is the corner kick markets. This area also offer the same, if not more odds than the conventional straight winning odds.

Corner kicks market, offers more reward in some instances than straight winnings. For instance, in the Manchester City vs Southampton match: Mancity is priced at a mere 1.06 odds whereas Southampton is at almost 24 odds.

This match is sure a corner playing one because Southampton would sure want to park the bus and Mancity  would keep attacking which would  generate corners. The 10 mins corner for this match is 1.66, which is way higher than the 1.06 odds for straight win.

To this end, we have some teams below that are  likely to generate corners. 

Bournemouth – Manchester Utd     over 8.5 corners at 1.58

Inter – Genoa                                      over 8.5 corners at 1.56

Leganes – Atl. Madrid                       over 8.5 corners at 1.60

Eibar – Alaves                                     overv 8.5 corhners at 1.62

Real Sociedad – Sevilla                      over 8.5 corners at 1.58

Tags

You may also like

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 1ST NOVEMBER

Chelsea 3 Derby 2: ‘Cahill Is Absolutely Finished’ – Fans Lash At Chelsea Defender, Cahil, For Letting Derby County Back Into The Game

Vinicius Junior Breaks Real Madrid 5 Years Old Record

What Chelsea Legend, Frank Lampard, Said After His Hard Fought Display Against Former Club, Chelsea, Is A Must Read

Emile Smith-Rowe Reaction To First Emirate Stadium Goal Would Leave You Thrilled

Leonesa Cultural 0 Barcelona 1: Barcelona Left It Late To Get Past Their Opponents

Melilla 0 – 4 Real Madrid: Real Madrid Caretaker Coach,Santiago Solari, Fulfills his promise

Betting Tips: Bournemouth vs Manchester United

Sergio Ramos Rallies Team Mates, Wants Real Madrid To Get Back To Winning Ways

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *