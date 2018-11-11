BETTING TIPS: LIST OF TEAMS THAT WOULD PLAY HIGH NUMBERS OF CORNER KICKS TODAY

With straight winnings often resulting in disappointment a lot of the times. Another good option that can be tapped into by punters is the corner kick markets. This area also offer the same, if not more odds than the conventional straight winning odds.

Corner kicks market, offers more reward in some instances than straight winnings. For instance, in the Liverpool vs Fulham match: Liverpool is priced at a mere 1.06 odds whereas Fulham is at almost 24 odds.

This match is sure a corner playing one because Fulham would sure want to park the bus and Liverpool would keep attacking which would generate corners. The 10 mins corner for this match is 1.66, which is way higher than the 1.06 odds for straight win.

To this end, we have some teams below that are likely to generate corners.

Atalanta – Inter

Roma – Sampdoria

Rayo Vallecano – Villarreal

Celta Vigo – Real Madrid

Stade Rennes – Nantes