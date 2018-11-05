Betting Tips: Napoli vs Paris Saint Germain

Paris Saint Germain travel to Stadio San Paolo(Italy) to take on Napoli in the first second round of their group match knowing that anything short of victory might put an end to their hope of making it to the next round of the competition. Napoli have been playing some eye catching football since they appointed Italian tacticioan, Carlo Ancelotti, during the summer.

The Naples have already beaten Liverpool at home and have every chance of qualifying from the ultra-competitive Champions League Group C after putting a fine performance in the first leg of the contest by drawing 2-2 against PSG in France

PSG whose in-form attacking quartet can make the difference would be firing on all cylinders when the two sides square it up tomorrow with the aim of getting maximum points from the tie.

As a result of this, we expect the contest to be a keenly contested one with both teams trying to be careful so as not to conceded first.

These notwithstanding, we back the tie to produce plenty of corner kicks with the Naples emerging victorious by a very slight margin if not a draw.