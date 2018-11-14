Betting Tips: Netherlands vs France

Netherlands host World cup holders, France, in their third group stage match at the ongoing UEFA Nations league match. Les Bleus narrowly beat the Dutch outfit 2-1 when the two sides met in Saint-Denis a couple of months ago but the World champions only need a point in this contest to emerge as group leaders.

Netherlands were able to put the disappointing 2-1 loss to France behind them by thrashing Germany 3-0, so they are clearly back on an upward curve and look rejuvenated heading into this fixture.

The Orange boys boast of a formidable defence line up which comprises of Liverpool duo Virgil van Dijk and defensive midfielder, Georginio Wijnaldum.

This notwithstanding, we back the World champions to emerge victorious by a slim margin if not a draw.