Betting Tips: South Africa vs Nigeria

The  Super Eagles of Nigeria would be looking to tighten their grip on Group E top spot when they travel to the FNB stadium, South Africa, to slot if out with the Bafana Bafana boys of South Africa this afternoon in their Africa cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Nigeria national team side need just a point from the clash today today to ensure that they stay in top spot before going on to win their last match against Seychelles.

However, should they get a win form the tie today, then they would qualify automatically for the 2019 Africa Nations Cup scheduled for Cameron with a match to spare.

South Africa have only gotten the better of Nigeria once in the last 5 attempts and most of these attempts have produced plenty of goals.

As a result of these, we back the encounter to produce the following results:

  • Nigeria to win which is priced at a whopping 3.46 odds or a more reserved one of Nigeria win or draw which is priced at 1.68
  • We also tip teh tie to produce plenty of goals with the over 2.5 goals priced at 2.68 odds.

 

 

Which do you think is appropriate???

