Betting Tips: Wolves vs Tottenham

Tottenham travel to the molineux stadium to take on Wolverhampton in the domestic league as they look to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat to Manchester City on Monday. The Spurs would be looking to keep their top 4 finish hope alive with a win in tomorrow’s late kick off.

They however face a Wolverhampton side that have held both Manchester City and Manchester United in the current campaign. Although, the are on a three matches losing streak but they are known for giving their best when it comes to bigger opponents.

These notwithstanding, we back the encounter to produce the following results.

Tottenham win outrightly which is priced at 2.24 odds.

Also, we back the encounter to produce plenty of corner kicks with over 8.5 priced at 1.50 odds.

Equally, we back Tottenham for a less risky one of Tottenham wins either half which is priced at 1.58 odds.

Which do you think is appropriate???