Betting Tips: Wolves vs Tottenham

Tottenham travel to the molineux stadium to take on Wolverhampton in the domestic league as they look to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat to Manchester City on Monday. The Spurs would be looking to keep their top 4 finish hope alive with a win in tomorrow’s late kick off.
They however face a Wolverhampton side that have held both Manchester City and Manchester United in the current campaign. Although, the are on a three matches losing streak but they are known for giving their best when it comes to bigger opponents.
These notwithstanding, we back the encounter to produce the following results.
- Tottenham win outrightly which is priced at 2.24 odds.
- Also, we back the encounter to produce plenty of corner kicks with over 8.5 priced at 1.50 odds.
- Equally, we back Tottenham for a less risky one of Tottenham wins either half which is priced at 1.58 odds.
Which do you think is appropriate???