Between Yemi Alade and a troll who accused her of trying to please Davido

Singer, Yemi Alade has been slammed by a troll who accused her of being fake, having plastic surgery and ruining a song she got featured in with disgusting lines.

Yemi Alade who shared a photo of her dancing, had written;

FORGET! I AM A WHOLE F**KING MOOD!

However reacting to the photo in the comment section, the troll wrote;

Everything not original, plastic fake…u actually ruined that killa song with those disgusting lines ” obo en chefchi” like really?? U lacking some ideas now😒😒 gosh u such a bore or u were trying to please David?

Yemi Alade replied saying;

YOU NEED A “PLASTIC” SURGEON TO FIX THAT NOSE HUN!