Uncategorized

Between Yemi Alade and a troll who accused her of trying to please Davido

Singer, Yemi Alade has been slammed by a troll who accused her of being fake, having plastic surgery and ruining a song she got featured in with disgusting lines.

Yemi Alade who shared a photo of her dancing, had written;

FORGET! I AM A WHOLE F**KING MOOD!

However reacting to the photo in the comment section, the troll wrote;

Everything not original, plastic fake…u actually ruined that killa song with those disgusting lines ” obo en chefchi” like really?? U lacking some ideas now😒😒 gosh u such a bore or u were trying to please David?

Yemi Alade replied saying;

YOU NEED A “PLASTIC” SURGEON TO FIX THAT NOSE HUN!




Tags

You may also like

I can never love one woman – Wizkid discloses

Trending photo of a little boy staring at the photo of his father killed during the Shi’ite/Police clash

I’ll Get Married To The Man Of My Dreams – Rita Dominic Says

I have kissed over 200 actresses on movie sets – Jim Iyke brags

Actress, Princes Shyngle Offered $100,000 For S€x (Photos)

Nigerian gay activist, Bisi Alimi to sue Walter Ude, founder of Nigerian gay site over gay p0rn allegation

Nigerian man reportedly dies at the age of 170 in Abia state, Social Media users react

NEW ALBUM: PRETTYBOY D-O DROPS DEBUT MIXTAPE, ‘EVERYTHING PRETTY’

Annie Idibia twerks for her husband, 2face Idibia again at a club (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *