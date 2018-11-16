Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Storms Tel Aviv University In Israel

Nnamdi Kanu (Left)

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Wednesday, November 14, visited the Tel Aviv University in Israel.

The IPOB leader who disclosed this on his Twitter handle said he “presented the Biafra struggle for independence to Israeli academia” in the state-owned institution.

Kanu stated that a free Biafra will benefit Israel and promote global peace.

He wrote; “Today I presented the Biafra struggle for independence to Israeli academia at the prestigious Tel Aviv University. A free Biafra will benefit Israel and promote global peace. Glad to meet Harry Rozenberg. May Elohim, Chukwu Okike Abiama bless #Israel and #Biafra.”.

