News Feed

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Storms Tel Aviv University In Israel
 

Nnamdi Kanu (Left)

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Wednesday, November 14, visited the Tel Aviv University in Israel.

The IPOB leader who disclosed this on his Twitter handle said he “presented the Biafra struggle for independence to Israeli academia” in the state-owned institution.

Kanu stated that a free Biafra will benefit Israel and promote global peace.

He wrote; “Today I presented the Biafra struggle for independence to Israeli academia at the prestigious Tel Aviv University. A free Biafra will benefit Israel and promote global peace. Glad to meet Harry Rozenberg. May Elohim, Chukwu Okike Abiama bless #Israel and #Biafra.”.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

Tags

You may also like

Shock As Police Officers Nab Two Suspects On Their Way To Bomb A Community In Imo

Oyo State Government Finally Reconstructing Yinka Ayefele’s Music House

Popular Channels TV Anchor, Maupe Ogun-Yusuf Delivers Baby Girl

EFCC Reveals Names Of Top Military Officers, Politicians & Businessmen Whose Exotic Mansions Have Been Seized By The Commission

2019 Election: APC Reacts To South-East Leaders ‘Endorsement’ Of Atiku/Obi Ticket

The FG School Feeding Programme Is A Waste – Nigerian Principals Blow Hot

Real Madrid Ready To Swoop For Neymar Or Mbappe

See The Final Deadline Labour Gave FG To Implement N30,000 Minimum Wage

Popular Comedienne, Helen Paul Shows Off Her Hubby & Children In Adorable Family Photos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *