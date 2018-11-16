Uncategorized

Blogger Stella calls out Linda for allegedly stealing her exclusive content

Nigerian blogger, Stella dimoko korkus just called out Linda Ikeji for stealing her exclusive content.

The entrepreneur who sounded very angry as she warned Linda to stay off her interview and emphasized that anytime she does lift her content, she should do well to give credit to her.

In her words on IG, the blogger wrote


“Linda the next time you want to lift an interview I did,there is something called GIVING CREDIT. The next time you try it again I will teach you that two can play. Enough already. Quoting an interview I did as if the interviewer does not exist is wrong. This is me talking. I fear no one and keeping quiet doesn’t mean I don’t wanna talk. Enough said!”




