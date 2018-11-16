Bloggers at war: Stella Dimoko kokus threatens Linda Ikeji

Famous bloggers Stella Dimoko kokus a.k.a SDK and Linda Ikeji are at war over an alleged theft of a particular exclusive content. The ongoing case has now deteriorated as SDK has taken to social media to threaten the nursing mother of one.

Sharing the photo below, she cried out in a post which read;



Linda the next time you want to lift an interview I did,there is something called GIVING CREDIT. The next time you try it again I will teach you that two can play. Enough already. Quoting an interview I did as if the interviewer does not exist is wrong. This is me talking. I fear no one and keeping quiet doesn’t mean I don’t wanna talk. Enough said!

This has raised a lot of concerns from online users especially as these two have not had a rosy relationship and have built up rivalry over the years. On what the particular exclusive content is, there are speculations that it has to do with the identity revelation of the owner of popular Instagram blog, Instablog9ja