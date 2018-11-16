News Feed

Bloggers at war: Stella Dimoko kokus threatens Linda Ikeji

Famous bloggers Stella Dimoko kokus a.k.a SDK and Linda Ikeji are at war over an alleged theft of a particular exclusive content. The ongoing case has now deteriorated as SDK has taken to social media to threaten the nursing mother of one.

Sharing the photo below, she cried out in a post which read;

Linda the next time you want to lift an interview I did,there is something called GIVING CREDIT. The next time you try it again I will teach you that two can play. Enough already. Quoting an interview I did as if the interviewer does not exist is wrong. This is me talking. I fear no one and keeping quiet doesn’t mean I don’t wanna talk. Enough said!

This has raised a lot of concerns from online users especially as these two have not had a rosy relationship and have built up rivalry over the years. On what the particular exclusive content is, there are speculations that it has to do with the identity revelation of the owner of popular Instagram blog, Instablog9ja

Tags

You may also like

Man Cries Out After His Brand New iPhone X Allegedly Exploded During Software Update (Photo)

Senator Shehu Blast Governors Who Say They Cannot Pay N30,000 New Minimum Wage

Interesting Throwback Photo Of Actress Angela Okorie Surfaces

Nigerian mother shares birthday gift her kids got her with lunch money

Toke Makinwa Jumps On Bed In Excitement Showing Off Hotel Room In Dubai

Curvy Dwarf Bares Cleavage, Dances & Twerks In Viral Video

Woman allegedly orders thugs to beat up her gateman after he asked for his salary

Interesting Throwback Photo Of Actress Angela Okorie Surfaces

Mercy Johnson Looking Cute In New Photo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *