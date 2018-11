Bobrisky clashes with fans for showing love to Denrele

It seems like Nigeria male barbie, Bobrisky may have a developed a liking towards media personality, Denrele Edun as he recently over the latter, calling him ‘baby’.

Yesterday, Nigerian male cross-dresser, Bobrisky shocked fans when he put up a photo of veteran cross-dresser and media personality, Denrele Edun on his Instagram page.

Bobrisky wrote, “My baby always slaying…..”

Some fans were shocked because Bobrisky and Denrele have not always seen eye to eye. Many have claimed Bobrisky stole Denrele’s shine. A claim Denrele has always shutdown.

Well, true to his usual self, Bobrisky had some scathing words for fans who questioned his motives.

See comments below.