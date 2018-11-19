Bobrisky speaks about his gender, says he’s confused as he does not know if he is a lady or a guy (videos)

Nigerian male Barbie Idris Okuneye but popularly known as Bobrisky has just spoken about his true gender. According to him, he disclosed that he is not sure if he is a man or woman because of the beauty he possess.

In an interview with Bigsam, Bobrisky disclosed that he is confused about his gender as he is more beautiful than some women at the moment. He said that by giving credit to all the female attributes that he has.

He said:

“Even me i’m confused if i’m a guy, I’m finer than many girls so me i’m even confused sef. And i’m even growing boobs too, so you can see, plenty things, I even have ass sef, if i stand up now I have bum bum. So even me i’m confused if i’m a girl or a guy because I am way way prettier than many girls out there.”

That was not all, the interviewer further asked him how much he makes in a week and he said:

“In a week I make nothing less than N700,000 to N600,000 because I sell creams and a full package is N200,000. So most times, I sell like two in a week or even three.”

Speaking on his newly acquired boobs, Bobrisky disclosed that this was achieved with the help of a healthy diet as well as some pills. The cross dresser further disclosed that he would have loved to be a girl because he is making so much money from his mode of fashion.

He said: “I really love being a girl but it’s too late.” Adding that, he would love to be pregnant one day.

[embedded content]