Born-again Actress, Tonto Dikeh Wants Another Cosmetic Surgery

Award winning Nollywood actress and radical for Jesus advocate, Tonto Dikeh has taken to her Instagram handle again to hint that she may undergo another cosmetic surgery soon.

It could be recalled that about 10 months ago, the actress revealed her intentions to have a cosmetic surgery and shortly after that, her dream became a reality.

She took to the social media platform to reveal she spent millions of naira on the surgery. Months after flaunting her new body on social media, the actress is already making plans to go under the knife for a second time.

The beautiful mother-of-one on Wednesday, November 14, shared a picture of her with Dr Rasheed Ayobami Aranmolate as she asks if she is an Oliver Twist.

Her post reads: “How horrible Am I for wanting more.”

Surgeon Aranmolate was reported to have graduated from the University of Lagos (UNILAG). He graduated from the college of medicine’s department.

Dr Aranmolate, who currently works at Grandville Medical and Laser Clinic in Surulere and Lekki areas of Lagos, was responsible for the perfect-body the screen diva now carries around.

