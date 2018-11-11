Botswana singer, Lorraine Lionheart reveals the difference between Abuja and Lagos men

Sexy Singer from Botswana, Lorraine Lionheart, who was recently in Nigeria for Felabration, has spoken about what she observed from her interactions with men in Abuja and Lagos.

In a chat with Vanguardngr, Lorraine said:

“I had the opportunity to spend a bit of time in Abuja, and the men there were different from men in Lagos. Lagos is a highly commercial city and a lot of men there tend to give interpersonal interactions a commercial approach, maybe without realising it. I don’t know how else to put this, but personally, I was overwhelmed with how much money I got offered by men randomly in Lagos.



She went on to say ;