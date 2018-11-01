News Feed

BREAKING!: Boko Haram Militants Attack Maiduguri, Kill 15 People

Suspected members of the Islamist Boko Haram insurgency killed at least 15 people in an attack on a group of villages in northeast Nigeria late on Wednesday, residents told Reuters.

The villages lie on the outskirts of the militarised city of Maiduguri, the heart of government in the northeast and the headquarters of efforts to defeat Boko Haram and the related Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA) insurgency. The conflict has lasted almost a decade.

Despite the Nigerian government’s statements since late 2015 that Boko Haram has been largely defeated, the militancy is still able to attack in and around Maiduguri and throughout much of the northeast.

In the village of Kofa, a Reuters reporter counted five bodies burned inside the remains of their house. A village chief in nearby Dalori said one person in the camp for displaced people had been killed, while two residents of Bulabrin said nine people had died there.

Nigeria’s military said in a statement one civilian was found dead, after Boko Haram had ransacked Dalori’s market, setting buildings ablaze and fleeing when soldiers approached.

Tags

You may also like

Gunmen Kidnap Naval Personnel, Request N4m Ransom

“I get insulted anytime I go out,” — Nigerian model with tribal marks says

Police declare cook wanted for murdering popular Lagos chief, Ope Bademosi (Photos)

City People Magazine Honours Bambam With An Award (Photos)

Nigerian striker Brown Ideye buys a 2018 Rolls Royce Wraith for his 30th birthday (Photos)

Ex-Beauty Queen, Anita Iseghohi Announces The End Of Her 15 Years Relationship With Husband

I will divorce my wife if she goes for body massage — Tunde Ednut

‘My girlfriend looks fine outside the house but indoors she looks so ugly’ – Nigerian man cries out

Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates Halloween With Ghostly Mask (Photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *