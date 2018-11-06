News Feed

BREAKING: Buhari Approves N30,000 minimum wage

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday endorsed N30,000 as the new national minimum wage. He gave his approval while receiving the report of the Tripartite Committee on the Review of National Minimum Wage at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. With the approval, a bill is expected to be sent to the National Assembly to effect the change from N18,000 to N30,000.

Recall that the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, Trade Union Congress, TUC, United Labour Congress, ULC, and other labour unions met with the Federal Government yesterday over the minimum wage issue. President of NLC, Ayuba Wabba had earlier suspended the planned nationwide strike. He said this while receiving the report of the Tripartite Committee on the Review of National Minimum Wage at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The report was submitted by the committee’s chairman, Amal Pepple. Buhari has also promised to send a bill to the National Assembly to effect the change from N18,000 to

