Breaking News: Anambra House Of Assembly In Turmoil As Policemen Teargas Lawmaker, Others

Left: A member of the Anambra House of Assembly, Beverly Nkemdiche, chocked by tear gas.

Right: Policemen manning entrance to the Assembly complex. Photos: Tony Okafor

According to a report by Punch Metro, the resumed sitting of the Anambra State House of Assembly on Thursday assumed violent dimension as policemen blocked the entrance to the premises, while they also sprayed teargas into the atmosphere.

The sitting was the first after the Speaker of the House, Rita Maduagwu, was impeached on Tuesday, but she claimed that “They need two-thirds of our members to impeach the Speaker or the governor,” and that since they did not achieve that, “So, I’m still the Speaker.”

Sequel to her purported impeachment on Tuesday, a member of the House, Ikem Uzoezie of AgutaIi Constituency was nominated as the new Speaker.

But Maduagwu later addressed the Press and said she remained the Speaker of the House, describing those who impeached her as “rascals.”

No fewer than 300 policemen manned the Assembly area from the Alex Ekwueme Square entrance of the complex as from 8am.

Workers of the judiciary and others who had any business in the area were denied entrance.

Trouble began when a lawmaker mobilised some supposed supporters to the House, allegedly to show solidarity for Maduagwu.

Police, however, repelled the protesters with tear gas.

Consequently, the entire environment was filled with tear gas as policemen attempted to to ward off everybody in the area.

A member of the House, Mrs. Beverly Nkemdiche, who was affected by the teargas shouted and screamed on end, “They have killed me! I’m a member of the House. Please, don’t kill me…”

Journalists and other onlookers scampered for safety.

Details later…