BREAKING News: Appeal Court Reduces Ex-Gov. Dariye’s 14 Years Jail Term To 10 Years

Former Governor of Plateau State, Joshua Dariye, has seen his 14-years prison sentence reduced by the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal.

File photo: Dariye weeping after he bagged 14-year imprisonment in June, 2018 According to a report by PUNCH, a Court of Appeal sitting at the federal capital territory, Abuja, has on Friday, commuted the sentence of 14 years’ imprisonment passed on a former Governor of Plateau State, Joshua Dariye, earlier this year, to 10 years. This is a developing story, we’ll bring you more details shortly…

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria