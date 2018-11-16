BREAKING News: Appeal Court Reduces Ex-Gov. Dariye’s 14 Years Jail Term To 10 Years

Former Governor of Plateau State, Joshua Dariye, has seen his 14-years prison sentence reduced by the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal.
File photo: Dariye weeping after he bagged 14-year imprisonment in June, 2018
According to a report by PUNCH, a Court of Appeal sitting at the federal capital territory, Abuja, has on Friday, commuted the sentence of 14 years’ imprisonment passed on a former Governor of Plateau State, Joshua Dariye, earlier this year, to 10 years.
This is a developing story, we’ll bring you more details shortly…
Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria