News Feed

Breaking News: Buhari Showcases Achievements, Launches Campaign Document

 President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari is launching his campaign document for the 2019 polls, ‘The Next Level’, ahead of the commencement of formal campaigns by the All Progressives Congress.

 

The event, which is taking place at the Presidential Villa Banquet Hall is also to showcase the achievements of the President since 2015.

 

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, is doing the slide presentation.

 

Details later.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

Tags

You may also like

Confusion Hits Abraka Town In Delta After 2-Year-Old Baby Is Found Dead Near Transformer

Pandemonium As Masked Policemen Storm The Streets To Protest In Imo

‘I Prayed For God To Take My Life’ – Broadcaster, Emma Ugolee Shares Touching Story About His Illness

Beautiful Zamfara Twin Sisters Finally Regain Freedom After 26 Days In Kidnappers’ Den

How Bribe-Seeking Policemen Disappeared After Causing Ghastly Accident While Chasing Truck Driver In Enugu

Horror: Four INEC Workers, NYSC Member, Three-Year-Old Baby Perish In Kogi Road Accident

Breaking News: Olusegun Obasanjo Sues Radio Presenter For N1bn Over Bola Ige Killing

Check Out How The Ambassador Of Ireland To Nigeria Beat Lagos Traffic Today (Photo)

Unbelievable Story Of 20-Year-Old Lady Who Became Pregnant For Her Own Father In Nasarawa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *