Breaking News: Buhari Showcases Achievements, Launches Campaign Document

President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari is launching his campaign document for the 2019 polls, ‘The Next Level’, ahead of the commencement of formal campaigns by the All Progressives Congress.





The event, which is taking place at the Presidential Villa Banquet Hall is also to showcase the achievements of the President since 2015.





The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, is doing the slide presentation.





Details later.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria