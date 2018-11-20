Breaking News: Ex-OAU Lecturer, Akindele In S*x-For-Marks Scandal Remanded In Prison

Prof Richard Iyiola Akindele, the former lecturer with Obafemi Awolowo University, accused by her student, Monica Osagie, of demanding s*x to pass her has been remanded in prison custody, Punch Metro reports.

Akindele was arraigned on Monday by the Independent Corrupt Practises and other Related Offences Commission before Justice Maureen Onyetenu of a Federal High Court, Osogbo, on four counts bothering on alteration of age and demanding s*x to pass her student.

Details later…

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria