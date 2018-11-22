Breaking News: INEC Reveals Date For Governorship And State Assembly Elections

Resident Electoral Commissioners at the INEC conference room in Abuja on Wednesday. Twitter image

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu, has said that the Area Council elections in FCT will hold on March 2, 2019, along with the governorship and state Assembly elections,

He also disclosed that the list of candidates for elections will be published in its Federal Capital Territory office and also at the six Area Councils on Wednesday, 21st November, 2018 (today).

Yakubu disclosed this during a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners at the Commission’s Conference Room, INEC Headquarters, Abuja, on Wednesday.

He appealed to citizens to check the personal details of the chairmanship and councilorship candidates that seek to represent them.

“He noted that the Area Council elections in FCT will hold on March 2, 2019, along with the governorship and state Assembly elections,” INEC says.

Party primaries for the Area Council elections ended on 27th October 2018, INEC noted.

The information was contained in a series of tweets on INEC verified Twitter handle @inecnigeria

See the tweets below: