Breaking News: Nigerian Governors Call For Emergency Meeting Over Minimum Wage

Nigerian governors under the auspices of the Nigeria Governors Forum have called for an emergency meeting where the issue of the minimum wage is expected to be discussed in Abuja tonight, Punch Metro reports.

It is expected that the meeting, which will be presided over by the Governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, will take a definite stand on the amount the governors will be able to pay as minimum wage to avert a strike by the organised labour.

