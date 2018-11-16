News Feed

Breaking News: Nigerian Governors Call For Emergency Meeting Over Minimum Wage

Nigerian governors under the auspices of the Nigeria Governors Forum have called for an emergency meeting where the issue of the minimum wage is expected to be discussed in Abuja tonight, Punch Metro reports.

It is expected that the meeting, which will be presided over by the Governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, will take a definite stand on the amount the governors will be able to pay as minimum wage to avert a strike by the organised labour.

Details later …

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

Tags

You may also like

Kebbi: 100 Traders Lose N800m Goods To Fire

High Court Sacks Lawmaker Who Defected From PDP To APC

Kannywood Actress, Rahama Sadau Clears The Air On Romance With Akon

Heartbroken Lady Who Lost Her Fiance In Indonesian Plane Crash Appears In Wedding Photos Alone

Eko Atlantic City Replies Davido After He Made Damning Allegation Against Them

Aviation Security To Start Carrying Arms

Photos Of A Nigerian Senior Lawyer Who Wears Tattered Robe & Wig To Court Go Viral

FG To Disengage School Teachers By December

Heartbreaking: Catholic Priest Dies In Fatal Crash After Marking 1 Year Of Priesthood (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *