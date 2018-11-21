BREAKING News: Nigerian Senate Dissolves Into Committee Of The Whole

The Nigerian Senate, on Wednesday, dissolved into the Committee of the Whole.

According to PUNCH, the Committee of the Whole House is a committee of the House on which all Representatives serve and which meets in the House Chamber for the consideration of measures from the Union calendar.

However, it is governed by different rules of procedure than the House meeting as itself.

A Tweet posted by the The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) on Wednesday, read:

“Senate dissolves into the Committeeof the Whole for the clause by clause consideration of the report of the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights & Legal Matters on the Nigerian Law Reform Commission Act (Amendment) Bill, 2018 (SB. 26).”

