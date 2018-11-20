News Feed

BREAKING News: Over 10 Gunmen Kidnap Plateau Monarch

Gunmen have kidnapped the traditional ruler of  Long Dorok Chiefdom in Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State, David Isa, Punch has reported.

It was gathered that the former Councilor in Dorok community, Mr. Leo Densak made the announcement in Jos on Tuesday.

He said the gunmen numbering over ten stormed the monarch’s house on Monday night at about 8pm and whisked him away to an unknown destination while shooting indiscriminately.

