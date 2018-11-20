Breathtaking Photos Of Shapely Nollywood Actress, Destiny Etiko

Destiny Etiko

Destiny Etiko has uploaded s*xy photos of her volumptous self on social media.

Etiko has bouncy hips and she never fails to flaunt them whenever she has the opportunity. This strategy has not only been hijacking headlines in the blogosphere, but it is also helping her grow her social media account.

The beautiful single lady is obsessed with body-hugging outfits which always increases her s*x appeal. Aside her colleague, Anita Joseph, she is one of the hottest females with humongous natural endowments.

See more images:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria