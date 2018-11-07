Bribery allegations: Buhari pressured DSS to let Oshiomhole of the hook – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that it is reprehensible that President Muhammadu Buhari, is convering bribery and corruption allegations against Adams Oshiomhole.

The opposition party in a statement on Wednesday, entitled ‘Oshiomhole Corruption Allegation’ said they have it on good authority that the president mounted pressure on the DSS, to release the National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who was said to have been detained and grilled by the security agency.

According to PDP, the allegations slammed against Oshiomhole include funds stolen from Edo state treasury, bribe collected from APC members etc.

See full statement below

The revelation that the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency is concealing alleged bribery and corrupt practices involving the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, who is being investigated by the DSS is reprehensible.

We are privy to the pressure from the Buhari Presidency on the DSS, which reportedly detained and grilled Oshiomhole, to let him off the hook for fear that his investigation will unearth the complicity of the Presidency and other key APC members in the scam.

Information available to us reveals that apart from the billion of naira, allegedly stole from the coffers of Edo State, he is facing charges of allegedly collecting billions of naira bribe from some ministers and other APC sources in Adamawa, Rivers, Kano and Imo states.

This is in addition to allegedly collecting billions of naira from Presidency sources to influence electoral officers, independent observers and certain polling organizations ahead of the 2019 election, part of which was allegedly diverted for personal use of some APC leaders.