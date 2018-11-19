Bride And Groom Killed In Fatal Car Crash While On Their Way To Their Wedding (Photo)

Scene of the incident

A New Jersey woman and her fiance were killed while driving to their wedding in Berks County, Pennsylvania, U.S., according to reports.

Bride Kathryn M. Schurtz, daughter of former Fanwood Councilwoman Karen Schurtz, and Kathryn’s fiance Joseph D. Kearney, died in a crash on Wednesday while driving to their wedding in Pittsburgh, according to the Facebook page for the municipal government of Fanwood, Union County.

Kathryn Schurtz, 35, of Jersey City grew up in Fanwood and loved reading, cooking and having new adventures with her fiance, according to the post.

She graduated from Union Catholic High School in Scotch Plains, Union County, and received her undergraduate degree from George Washington University, according to her obituary.

She also earned her Masters of Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame.

The two were killed in a chain-reaction crash on I-78 in Berks County involving a tractor-trailer, according to News12 New Jersey.

Visitation will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Roman Catholic Church, 1571 Martine Ave., Scotch Plains, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19, and 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, followed by a Mass at 11 a.m.

Sympathisers were urged to make donations to the Kathryn M. Schurtz Scholarship Fund at Union Catholic High School, Scotch Plains, in lieu of flowers.

