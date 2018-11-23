News Feed

British Mother Of 9 Converts To Islam To Marry Her Young African Lover Who She Met On Facebook

Heidi Hepworth, a British mother of 9 has reportedly dumped her husband and also converted to Islam so she can marry her young Gambian lover she met on Facebook.

The 45-year-old British who had never been in a plane in her life but has now been to West Africa four times to see her taxi driver boyfriend, plans to move to Gambia after they marry next year once her divorce is finalized.

However, Heidi has revealed that Gambia is “a happier and more caring place than Britain”.

Heidi who insisted that her relationship with 31-year-old Mamadou Salieu Jallow, is the real thing, had split with her car mechanic husband of 23 years last year when she hooked up with her lover on Facebook.

She told Daily Mail;:

“No-one imagined this would last but we love each other and are making plans to marry. I’ve never been happier”

“I think it’s fine to take the initiative.

“I have wasted enough time in my life in an unhappy marriage.

I don’t have a single regret. I’m not a terrible parent.

It was really hard for me to leave my kids, but they couldn’t come with me so I had no choice.

I was shocked at the anger that was directed at me for supposedly abandoning my children. That just didn’t happen.”

However her husband Andy said:

“It’s a mid-life crisis. She’s been brainwashed.” He also slammed Heidi for leaving her kids, saying:

A caring mum wouldn’t go off ­gallivanting around Africa with her new boyfriend.

