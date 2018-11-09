Buhari approves DSS to further question Adams Oshiomhole

President Buhari has approved that the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, should return to the Department of State Services for further interrogation.

According to Punch newspaper, the President was informed by the Director-General of the DSS, Mr Yusufi Bichi, about the desire of the agency to grill Oshiomhole over allegations levelled against him by some aggrieved members of the party.

Presidency sources disclosed the President actually asked the secret police to “go ahead and do their job” when he was told about the allegations of the party chairman.

Oshiomhole, who became the national chairman of the party less than five months ago, has been having a running battle with some governors and leaders within the ruling party.

The leaders and the governors believed that the former governor did not handle the just concluded party primaries across the country well.

It was learnt that some of the governors, especially those who were unable to secure party tickets for their favourite candidates, had been mounting pressure on the President to overrule the party chairman on the choice of candidates from their states.

It was reported on Wednesday that the DSS grilled Oshiomhole for about nine hours between Sunday and Monday before he travelled out of the county.