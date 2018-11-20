Buhari, Atiku, FFk, others hail Jonathan as he turns 61

Former President Goodluck Jonathan turned 61 on November 20th. Nigerians from all around the world have taken to social media to wish him, a happy birthday.

President Muhammadu Buhari, has also joined other Nigerians to wish Jonathan, his predecessor well, as he marks his 61st birthday.

Top Members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) such as its preaidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Femi Fani-Kayode, Reno Omokri aren’t left out.

See what they wrote via their Twitter handles;

Buhari

Happy Birthday to former President Dr. @GEJonathan. I join millions of Nigerians in sending warm greetings to him as he turns 61 today. I pray that the Almighty God will grant him long life and good health, and continue to bless him and his family. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) November 20, 2018

Atiku

Happy 61st birthday Dr. Goodluck Jonathan (@GEJonathan), our former president and ever distinctive face of democracy in Africa. I also, heartily congratulate you on the launch of #MyTransitionHours today. Wishing you continued good health, long life and many happy returns.-AA pic.twitter.com/zS2oiCc1x1 — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) November 20, 2018

Omokri