Politics, Trending

Buhari, Atiku, FFk, others hail Jonathan as he turns 61

Former President Goodluck Jonathan turned 61 on November 20th. Nigerians from all around the world have taken to social media to wish him, a happy birthday.

President Muhammadu Buhari, has also joined other Nigerians to wish Jonathan, his predecessor well, as he marks his 61st birthday.

Top Members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) such as its preaidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Femi Fani-Kayode, Reno Omokri aren’t left out.

See what they wrote via their Twitter handles;

Buhari

Atiku

Omokri

 

You may also like

Just In: OAP Tosyn Bucknor has died at 37

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 20th November

APC members are being intimidated and harassed in PDP states – Oshiomhole

Presidency explains why service chiefs attended Buhari’s ‘next level’ campaign launch

PDP reacts to Service chiefs being at Buhari’s ‘Next level’ Campaign

Young girl survives after being involved in an accident which saw an iron rod pierce her eye

Corps member seen enjoying a combination of banana & bread (Photos)

Sister of Nigerian man, who died after being tased by US cops, speaks out

See what Nigerians are saying about Atiku’s campaign promises

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *