News Feed

Buhari Celebrates Goodluck Jonathan At 61

Goodluck Jonathan

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former President Goodluck Jonathan as he turns 61 on November 20.

The president, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Monday, joined Nigerians in sending warm greetings to the former President.

According to the president, the life journey of the former president remains an inspiration to every young Nigerian of the possibilities that await anyone willing to learn, work hard and participate in making the country great.

President Buhari congratulated the former president on the publishing of his memoir, “My Transition Hours”, which would be launched as part of ceremonies marking his birthday.

He, therefore, encouraged Nigerians to follow same example of sharing their experiences in writing.

The president prayed that the almighty God would strengthen the president, grant him longer life and bless his family.

NAN reports that Jonathan will be launching his new book on Tuesday.

The event will feature dignitaries from across Africa, with President Buhari  invited as special guest of honor.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo,  chairman of the event, with guests of honour to include former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama and Ibrahim Babangida.

Presidents Alassane Ouattara of Cote d’Ivoire, Faure Gnassingbe of Togo, Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya and Adama Barrow of Gambia are also expected as special guests.

NAN

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

Tags

You may also like

Four Big Clubs Hustle To Sign Alexis Sanchez

I Started Out As An Orphan Selling Firewood On The Streets Of Adamawa – Atiku Addresses Nigerians

Rapper, Olamide Chills With Hot Women (Photos)

Please End My Marriage – Battered Wife Begs Court

I Was Struck By Lightning, Lost My Dad, Had An Accident All Within A Day – Man Shares Shocking Story

How Armed Robbers Slept With Me In The Presence Of My Fiance – Lady Narrates

Akwa Ibom Assembly Sacks Four More Lawmakers Who Defected From PDP To APC

Ghanaian Actor, John Dumelo Reveals Who He Pays His Tithes To

Photo Of 14-Year-Old Boy Who Bravely Escaped After Being Kidnapped While Fetching Water From River

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *