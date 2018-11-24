Politics, Trending

Buhari convenes meeting with service chiefs after 44 soldiers were killed by Boko Haram

President Muhammadu Buhari has convened a meeting with service chiefs, following a recent attack on military base, by Boko Haram in which over 40 soldiers were overpowered and killed.

Buhari’s Media aide on New Media, Bashir Ahmad revealed that after receiving briefing on Friday, from Minister of Defence, on security development across the country particularly the recent Boko Haram’s renewed attacks on military bases in the North-East, President Buhari summoned all the Service Chiefs for a review session.

Ahmad noted thatbthe president was very worried by Boko Haram’s renewed attacks on military bases in the North-East, and has sent the Minister of Defence, Brig-Gen Mansur Dan Ali (rtd), to the neighbouring Republic of Chad for an urgent meeting with President Idris Deby and his defence counterpart.

You may also like

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 24Th November

Nigerian Army clears the air on number of soldiers killed by Boko Haram recently

Six things you probably didn’t know about Atiku Abubakar

Public Disgrace!! Angry Nigerians Embarrass Rotimi Amaechi while defending Buhari in Abuja (Video)

45-year-old mother of 9 dumps husband, converts to Islam to marry her 32-year-old Gambian lover (Photos)

“Not every woman is supposed to have kids or be married” – Designer Zizi Cardow reveals

How can so many soldiers die in one day and we go on as a nation as if nothing happened? – Ben Bruce

Fact Checker: Is Boko Haram ‘technically defeated’?

21-year-old criminal nabbed in Bayelsa for extorting money, phone from a bricklayer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *