Buhari convenes meeting with service chiefs after 44 soldiers were killed by Boko Haram

President Muhammadu Buhari has convened a meeting with service chiefs, following a recent attack on military base, by Boko Haram in which over 40 soldiers were overpowered and killed.

Buhari’s Media aide on New Media, Bashir Ahmad revealed that after receiving briefing on Friday, from Minister of Defence, on security development across the country particularly the recent Boko Haram’s renewed attacks on military bases in the North-East, President Buhari summoned all the Service Chiefs for a review session.

Ahmad noted thatbthe president was very worried by Boko Haram’s renewed attacks on military bases in the North-East, and has sent the Minister of Defence, Brig-Gen Mansur Dan Ali (rtd), to the neighbouring Republic of Chad for an urgent meeting with President Idris Deby and his defence counterpart.