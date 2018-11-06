Politics, Trending

Buhari deserves a big kudos! Shehu Sani hails FG for yielding to NLC demand

Senator Shehu Sani has commended the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress(NLC) for waging against Tue federal government and winning.

The lawmaker, who dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) recently, having been denied a senatorial ticket to return to senate in 2019, also hailed the FG for yielding to the demands of labour.

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, also said that the federal government must ensure that it is implemented, so it doesn’t end up being a case of deception.

He wrote:

