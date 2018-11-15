Politics, Trending

Buhari didn’t say 40m Nigerians are mad – presidency

The presidency has reacted to claims by members of the opposition party, that president Muhammadu Buhari in his address in the Paris Peace Forum, said 40 million Nigerians are mad.

It will be recalled that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode had in a tweet quoted Buhari as calling 40 million Nigerians mad in Paris.

He wrote:

“40 million Nigerians are mad and are suffering from mental illness” – President Muhammadu Buhari, Paris, Nov. 11th 2018.

Buhari went to France and told the world that one quarter of the Nigerian people are mad? I am at a loss for words! May God deliver us from this man!

However, reacting to the statement, Senior Special Assistant to Buhari on Media, Mr Femi Adesina dismissed the claims as fake news.

Adesina noted that ‘evil minds’ created the news, adding that they would go to any length to gain political advantage even if it’s with the mental health of Nigerians.

He wrote:

You may also like

Ganduje drags publishers of alleged bribery videos to court, billions of Naira

“The Bible is seemingly daft” – Lady on twitter reveals & gives her reason

Tribal Bigotry: Did Peter Obi really deport non- Anambra indigenes in 2011???

Paying salaries has become possible since I left APC – Ortom

Vskit being invited for a key speech in AfricaCom video forum 2018

The Journey of TECNO Camon Series and the projection of the Next Camon device

Nigerian university graduate rocks cement sack to celebrate his graduation (Photos)

9-month-old baby dies after alleged rape by caretaker’s husband

Ganduje has been an exemplary governor, says Buhari

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *