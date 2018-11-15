Buhari didn’t say 40m Nigerians are mad – presidency

The presidency has reacted to claims by members of the opposition party, that president Muhammadu Buhari in his address in the Paris Peace Forum, said 40 million Nigerians are mad.

It will be recalled that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode had in a tweet quoted Buhari as calling 40 million Nigerians mad in Paris.

He wrote:

“40 million Nigerians are mad and are suffering from mental illness” – President Muhammadu Buhari, Paris, Nov. 11th 2018.

Buhari went to France and told the world that one quarter of the Nigerian people are mad? I am at a loss for words! May God deliver us from this man!

"40 million Nigerians are mad and are suffering from mental illness" – President Muhammadu Buhari, Paris, Nov. 11th 2018. Buhari went to France and told the world that one quarter of the Nigerian people are mad? I am at a loss for words! May God deliver us from this man! — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) November 13, 2018

However, reacting to the statement, Senior Special Assistant to Buhari on Media, Mr Femi Adesina dismissed the claims as fake news.

Adesina noted that ‘evil minds’ created the news, adding that they would go to any length to gain political advantage even if it’s with the mental health of Nigerians.

He wrote: