Buhari finally reacts to Ganduje’s ‘dollar’ videos

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in Paris, for the Peace Forum 2018, being attended by leaders from all over the world.

However, while addressing the community of Nigerian students in Paris on Monday, the president fired shots at a former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Buhari accused Kwankwaso of diverting funds meant for projects to presidential campaign and thanked the present governor, Abdullahi Ganduje for completing projected started by Kwankwaso.

In his words:

“This are the projects he (Kwankwaso) started but diverted the balance of the money to go and contest for presidency instead of completing them.”

“The good projects started by Kwankwaso in education and healthcare were completed by Ganduje. If it were another person, the projects may not be completed.”

Also, reacting to video clips of Ganduje, allegedly collecting bribes from contractors, Buhari said action will surely be taken, if he’s found guilty.

“We gave the videos to security agencies for vetting. And we will surely take action on the matter if he is found guilty

