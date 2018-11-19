News Feed

Buhari Hijacks Front-page Of 5 National Newspapers To Flag Off Campaign
The All Progressives Congress has made a bold financial statement ahead of the February, 2018 presidential bid, as it buys the front-pages of 5 national dailies to announce Buhari’s campaign.
 

The 5 national newspapers in question

The ruling All Progressives Congress may have just spent a whopping sum of N75 million to flag off the President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo presidential bid in 2019.

The campaign images of Buhari and Osinbajo occupied the front covers of 5 national newspapers namely The Nation, The Punch, Vanguard, Daily Sun, and This Day.

Simple research by TORI NEWS proved that the least sum for each newspaper front-page advertisement is N15 million. This is happening amid the crash-crunch in Nigeria and the failure of the federal government to agree on the N30,000 minimum wage for civil servants.

It remains unclear if the party paid for the advertorials or it was directly santioned by President Buhari who has a record of modest living.

The presidential election is expected to be a stiff contest between Buhari and a former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar from the main opposition party in Nigeria, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

A record of 79 presidential candidates have emerged.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

Tags

You may also like

2019 Election: Buhari Floors Atiku, Ezekwesili In UK Poll

Truck Driver Killed In Zamfara Today By Unknown Men (Photos)

How Can You Increase Power Without Building A Single Station? – Reno Omokri Tackles Buhari

Notorious Armed Robbers And Cultists Paraded By Police In Bayelsa (Photos)

Kano Governor, Ganduje Wins ‘2018 Best Governor’ Award Amidst Alleged Bribery Videos

Antoine Griezmann Reveals Top Barcelona Star That Made Him Reject A Move To The Club

Cristiano Ronaldo Can Play Till He Is 40

China’s Richest Man, Jack Ma Is Quitting His $420 Billion Company, Alibaba to Become a Teacher

Man breaks into a house in Calabar, while owners were away, rapes their 7-year-old girl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *