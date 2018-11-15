Buhari Launches Unity Band Ahead Of 2019 Election Campaigns

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, launched the Buhari Unity Band, an idea he said was meant to keep Nigeria united as it inched toward the 2019 general elections, PUNCH reports.

The launch is coming three days to the November 18, 2018 date set by the Independent National Electoral Commission for the formal opening of campaigns for the 2019 general elections, in which Buhari is running as the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

BUB, a collection of the President’s wristbands, was initiated by the Good Governance Ambassadors of Nigeria, a Buhari support group.

The President, while launching the wrist bands at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja, expressed concern over growing threats in the country in the build-up to the polls.

He stated that his administration was committed to keeping Nigeria together. “By the grace of God, we shall remain strong and united”, the President told the session.

The President continued, “Our country has passed through difficult times, on occasions threatening the foundations of our unity, but with the help of God, we have always emerged from each crisis stronger.

“There is no doubt that we still have pockets of issues that question our unity but we are convinced that, with the determination of all Nigerians, we shall remain strong and united.

“The Buhari Unity Band is a visual and token symbol of our resolve to live in unity as one and to preach the message of unity wherever we live.

“Those who subscribe to the unity wristband will be known as Nigerian Unity Ambassadors. You will be building on the legacy of a number of our patriots who have, in the past, sacrificed so much, some even their lives, in defence of our nation.”

