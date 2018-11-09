Buhari Media Organisation says Atiku can’t pay N33,000 minimum wage

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar said recently that he would pay N33,000 minimum wage to his staff. However, the Buhari Media Organization in reaction to then statement, said Atiku wouldn’t do it.

According to chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, Atiku recently retrenched some staff of his GOTEL TV in Adamawa state without proper pay – yet claims, he would pay them N33,000.

They also criticised Atiku for saying he would reduce petrol price to N58, noting that it was possible considering that the landing cost of a litre of refined petrol is about N158. They further stated that, though its not their place to advise Atiku, but they urged him to be truthful to the people, he seeks their votes.

The statement reads thus:

“We are indeed amused that Atiku who only recently retrenched some staff of his GOTEL TV in Adamawa state without properly paying them off is dropping hints in the media about a N33, 000 minimum wage for his staff

“One of his senior managers was even quoted as saying over 100,000 people are currently drawing salaries on a monthly basis from the former Vice President, so we are wondering who between him and the PDP presidential candidate is lying about the actual staff strength of the companies “Not even Dangote Group which is the largest conglomerate in West Africa has the number of staff these people claim to be on Atiku’s payroll.”

“Only a few days ago, the PDP presidential candidate promised to reduce fuel price to N90 per litre if voted into power at a time it is common knowledge that the landing cost of a litre of refined petrol is about N158, He must have been shocked in Dubai to see how Nigerians instantly rubbished his poorly thought out ‘campaign promise’

“While it is not in our place to advice them but we urge the Atiku campaign team and the PDP to make only realistic promises as even in propaganda, you have to be truthful to the people you seek their votes.”it said The group also advised Nigerians to be wary of empty promises by a candidate whose actions are always at variance with his pledges.

“Here is a man who has vowed to get Nigeria working but has spent the last few weeks with his associates boosting the local economy of Dubai under the guise of strategizing for the presidential campaigns. “We believe that the huge resources they have wasted there would have taken many Nigerians out of poverty.

“On the contrary, President Muhammadu Buhari is not only committed to ensuring a new national minimum wage but is also keen on ensuring that more Nigerians benefit from his social welfare programmes across the country”