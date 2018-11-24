Buhari reacts to death of soldiers during Boko Haram attack in Metele

President Muhammadu Buhari has said no responsible Commander-In-Chief of a country would fold his arms and watch his security personnel be put into danger by terrorists.

Buhari said this while reacting to the recent killings of soldiers in Metele village of Borno State by Boko Haram terrorists.

In a statement entitled ‘NIGERIA WILL PREVAIL OVER BOKO HARAM, PRESIDENT BUHARI ASSURES’, the President stated his government remains committed to the fight against terrorists.

Buhari said he would be engaging military and intelligence chiefs for the next couple of days, for the way forward.

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep shock over the killing of military personnel in Metele village of Borno State by Boko Haram terrorists,assuring at the same time that immediate measures are being taken to ensure that loopholes which led to the fatalities are blocked once and for all.

Reacting to the tragic incident, the President said that his administration remains ever committed and focused on the security of military personnel and other citizens.

“No responsible Commander-in-Chief would rest on his oars or fold his hands to allow terrorists to endanger the lives of its military personnel and other citizens.”

“Our loyal forces have proved their strength over the terrorists and we are ready to give them all the needed support in terms of equipment and manpower to succeed in ending the renewed threat.”

“In the coming days, I am engaging the Military and Intelligence Chiefs in extensive discussions on the next steps we shall be taking.”

The President noted that fighting terrorism has taken a global dimension, which necessitates international collaboration among states facing similar security challenges.

President Buhari reassured Nigerians of his continued commitment to their security and of his efforts to sustain the momentum in the previous significant successes recorded against the terrorists.

The President advised against making political capital out of national tragedy, stressing that members of the armed forces are one family who are commonly committed to the security and safety of all Nigerians.