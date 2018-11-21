Politics, Trending

Buhari ready to impeach governors Ortom and Udom – Omokri reveals

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide has said plans are underway to impeach the governors of Benue and Akwa-Ibom states.  Omokri, a strong Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) member, made this allegations via his Twitter handle on Wednesday, saying he has it on good authority, the Buhari-led government, are doing all it could to impeach Governor of Akwa Ibom, Udom Emmaduel and Governor Samuel Ortom, of Akwa Ibom and Benue states respectively.

It will be recalled that Ortom, left the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC), a little while ago, after some internal unresolved issued – which prompted him to join the PDP, his former party. Ortom recently noted that, since he left the APC, he could now pay salaries, owing to the fact that, he no longer worries about godfathers.
Omokri, speaking via Twitter, wrote:

The Governors of Benue and Akwa-Ibom should brace up. I have it on good authority that the Buhari administration is determined to do all it can to impeach them. Akwa-Ibom Governor is first (to get funds for 2019) then Benue. Nigerians diligently protect your democracy.

See tweet

You may also like

This Saraki and Oshiomhole’s photo stirs public debate

Ex-Malawi President endorses Ezekwesili for Nigeria’s presidency

Buhari has again disagraced our Nation

“I renounce Buhari to vote Atiku Abubakar” – Dino Melaye releases new music ahead of 2019 elections (Video)

Main suspect in Offa Robbery has died, says police

Nigeria ESL Students with Their Problems in Writing English Essays

Ezekwesili kicks against security chiefs presence at APC rally

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 21st November

DELSU student appreciates God after a snake that crawled into her room while she was fast asleep was killed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *