Buhari ready to impeach governors Ortom and Udom – Omokri reveals

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide has said plans are underway to impeach the governors of Benue and Akwa-Ibom states. Omokri, a strong Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) member, made this allegations via his Twitter handle on Wednesday, saying he has it on good authority, the Buhari-led government, are doing all it could to impeach Governor of Akwa Ibom, Udom Emmaduel and Governor Samuel Ortom, of Akwa Ibom and Benue states respectively.

It will be recalled that Ortom, left the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC), a little while ago, after some internal unresolved issued – which prompted him to join the PDP, his former party. Ortom recently noted that, since he left the APC, he could now pay salaries, owing to the fact that, he no longer worries about godfathers.

Omokri, speaking via Twitter, wrote:

The Governors of Benue and Akwa-Ibom should brace up. I have it on good authority that the Buhari administration is determined to do all it can to impeach them. Akwa-Ibom Governor is first (to get funds for 2019) then Benue. Nigerians diligently protect your democracy.

