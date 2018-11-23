Politics, Trending

Buhari’s aides call out FFK for claiming Buhari is Jubril, from Sudan

A former Minister of Aviation and Chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party(PDP, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode has been called out by aide of president Muhammadu Buhari, for starting a rumour against the president.

Fani-Kayode in April, 2018 had alleged via his Twitter handle, while responding to a follower, who accused him of claiming Buhari had died in London, yet returned – said, the president actually died in London, and that his spirit was invoked into Jubril’s body.

However, an aide to the president on New Media, Bashir Ahmad has called on the social media platform, Twitter, to take down Fani-Kayode’s handle, @realFFK because of the ‘HateSpeech and FakeNews’, he says are unsafe for Twitter.

He wrote:

