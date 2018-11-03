Buhari’s attestation certificate is a fraud – PDP

The national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan has said the recent attestation certificate presented to presented Muhammadu Buhari is a fraud.

According to the PDP spokesperson, the whole presentation is a comedy full of errors.

In his words

The season film Muhammadu Buhari certificate saga has entered Part 2.

It is a labyrinth and every scene a comedy of errors.

In 1962, a year after Buhari left school, WASC was still examined in collaboration with the University of Cambridge.

WASC results were announced in numerals not in alphabets/numerals. Certificates were signed by the vice chancellor of the university and secretary of council.

In the last 24 hours, I have sighted about four certificates issued in the 60’s, no similarities Buhari. #Forgery!