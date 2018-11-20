Buhari’s Govt Is The Worst In Nigeria’s History – Agbakoba

Dr. Olisa Agbakoba

A former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), said on Tuesday that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is the worst in the history of Nigeria, according to a report by Punch.

Agbakoba, who is one of the leaders of the National Intervention Movement, described the last four years under Buhari as locust years, saying the Coalition of United Political Parties were determined to save the country by bringing Buhari’s reign to an end.

He described Buhari’s re-election mantra of “Next Level,” as a failed document and one lacking in “conceptual overhang”.

Agbakoba, who rated the campaign document of the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, better than Buhari’s, said were the presidential election to hold today, Atiku would win, while Buhari would come “distant second”.

He, however, expressed the fear that Buhari, if defeated, might not be willing to relinquish power, decrying the presence of the service chiefs at the launch of Buhari’s re-election campaign on Sunday.

The lawyer spoke with journalists in his Ikoyi, Lagos office on Tuesday morning.

He said, “We clearly understand that to win the forthcoming elections, we require a united opposition. So, all the parties are simply presenting their presidential candidates but by January, the CUPP will formalise its consensus candidate.

“It may well be Atiku or it may not but the person who will be chosen must be one who has the heavy-lifting, who can get the job done.

“Personally, I’m pro-Atiku because I think he has the heavy-lifting but I will not preempt anything.

“We are all united in the mantra and the strong song around our campaign; that is: Anybody but Buhari. That’s the campaign – Anybody but Buhari.





“We are making sure that the four locust years from 2015 to 2019 will never repeat themselves in Nigeria. This has been the worst government in Nigeria’s history.

“Unemployment rate at 20 million, youth unemployment is so high, inflation at about 18 per cent, borrowing requirement or interest rate at about 22 per cent; nothing is working. So, we need to do something to reclaim it.

“So, that’s the message; we are working with the united opposition party, which we now have. Obasanjo’s own is called ADC, I am affiliated to the Peoples Trust and all of these come under the umbrella of the third force.”

