Bullied Nigerian model stuns in new professional photo shoot, embraces insecurity

Omotola Ekundayo a Nigerian model who has been bullied over a flaw in her beauty, has embraced this insecurity as she took to Instagram to reveal how she turned the flaw to strength.

Ekundayo who disclosed that she has always wanted to be a model as a child, said that most of the times she cried, she was so frustrated and felt she couldn’t fit in after getting mocked even by close friends.

She eventually braced up and channeled the strength in her.

She wrote on her page,

Many people will see this and be like… 😨😨……but have never felt more confident in my life… Have been like this for quite a long time… It limited me from a lot of things I felt discouraged n empty… I always loved modelling from day 1 of my life but due 2 my imperfection. I thought I had to be flawless n perfect. I cared about what people would think when they saw me… I never smiled or laughed because of it. 😂😂I was picked on, called all sort of names, my mates mocked me. 😢I cried most times and I was so frustrated. I felt I couldn’t fit in.

But have come to realize that there a reason i’m this way and I thank God for how I m. Many of us are concerned about what people would say or think about us but let me tell you one thing. If u keep listening 2 negative things people say about you you will remain stagnant n that was what happened 2 me. Have never felt more alive n happier than I m now… Plus move with positive people. People that want your good n push u to do more. I thank God I have such people. God bless u guys.

Accept n embrace who you are and Start loving your self and live your life. Don’t care about people opinion about your life. Its your life make your own rules and kick negative people out of your life. People that don’t add any value to your life trust me there going to be a huge difference in your life. THIS IS MY OWN UNIQUENESS YOU DON’T ALWAYS HAVE TO BE THE SAME WITH OTHERS BEEN DIFFERENT IS GOOD. I pray my story inspire people like me out there 2 live your dream to the fullest😘😁😉📷@riyalityphotography thank u for having faith in me. I ❤ u

More photos of her below: