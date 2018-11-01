Lifestyle, Trending

Burak Cakmak, Dean of Parsons School of Design, is Coming to the GTBank Fashion Weekend

Burak Cakmak has facilitated successful collaborations for over a decade with a wide range of stakeholders including suppliers, retailers, NGOs, governments, and the media in order to drive positive, ethical industry change.

Cakmak was named Dean of Fashion at Parsons in 2015 after working at Swarovski Group as the company’s first Vice President of corporate responsibility where he was instrumental in implementing best practice industry standards across the business.

Prior to Swarovski, Cakmak worked at Kering as its first Director of corporate sustainability, spearheading innovation-driven sustainability strategies for the luxury group’s brands including Gucci, Stella McCartney and Buttega Veneta.

Cakmak is passionate about education and has established projects and partnerships in the US, UK, France, China, Brazil, and India.

Date: Sunday, November 11th, 2018.

Time: 1.00PM – 1.45PM

Venue: Plot 1, Water Corporation Drive, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Burak Cakmak will be at the GTBank Fashion Weekend to lead the discussion on Building a Fashion Ecosystem.

To register for his master class click here.

 

