Business tycoon Femi Otedola endorses APC candidate Sanwo-Olu for Lagos state Governor

Popular business tycoon, Femi Otedola has endorsed the candidacy of Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant for Lagos state.

Otedola, in a post on his official Instagram handle on Saturday, November 17, described Sanwo-Olu as his childhood friend and the governor in waiting. He also shared a picture where he and Sanwo-Olu were seen shaking hands while smiling.

The photo was captioned:

“Dinner at my residence yesterday evening with my childhood friend, APC governorship candidate, Jide Sanwo-Olu; the governor in waiting.”

The post by the mogul has thus played down speculation the he was planning to contest for the governor of Lagos state on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, a report which Otedola neither denied nor confirmed.

