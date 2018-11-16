Busted: See The Two Fake Police Officers Caught Smuggling Cannabis Into Edo (Photo)

The suspects arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for smuggling cannabis in the Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State.

According to Punch Metro, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has arrested two persons suspected to be drug smugglers in the Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State.

It was learnt that the suspects, who were disguised as policemen, were intercepted while conveying 50 bags of dried weeds, suspected to be cannabis sativa and weighing 685 kilogrammes, along Okpella-Okene road.

They were said to have operated with a black Toyota Hiace bus, marked Ondo AKR 392 LZ and labelled with stickers of the emblem of the Nigeria Police.

The Edo State Commander of the agency, Mr. Buba Wakawa, while confirming the arrest on Friday, identified the fake policemen as one Matthew Onumba and Ojukwwu Henry.

Wakawa described them as members of a drug syndicate specialised in smuggling cannabis from the South to North-West region of the country.

He explained that the bus had reportedly taken off from Uzebba, in the Owan West Local Government Area of the state, en route to Kaduna State, when it was intercepted during a search operation by officers of the agency.

He said that the suspected smugglers had also attached a siren to the vehicle in a bid to evade security checks by the police.

The commander also disclosed that 2,412kg of cannabis was seized when operatives of the command raided a forest in Okpuje, in a separate operation.

He said, “The black bus (Toyota), with tainted glass, had a siren and police stickers both at the front and rear to deceive unsuspecting members of the public as well as security personnel. It has all the paraphenalia of an official police vehicle but all is a ruse.

“So much has been invested into this operation and I am glad that our efforts have been rewarded.”