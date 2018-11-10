Politics, Trending

But you called Southern women whores – Omokri fires shots at El-Rufai

Kaduna state governor, Nasir El- Rufai has come under severe criticisms after he called Peter Obi, Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) vice presidential candidate, a tribal bigot.

The latest to respond to El-Rufai’s attack on Obi, is Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide. Omokri, in a post via his Twitter handle on Saturday, revealed that El-Rufai himself had called Southern women whores, in an email, he(El Rufai) sent him (Omokri).

According to the PDP chieftain, he protected the Kaduna state governor, all the while but has now decided to expose him, because he called Obi, a bigot.

He wrote:

In 2011 El-Rufai forwarded me an email calling Southern women ‘whores’ and he wrote ‘so true!’ In case he tries to deny, I STILL HAVE THE EMAIL.

I protected Elrufai all these years, but chose to expose him to Nigerians after he called Peter Gregory Obi, a tribal bigot.

See tweet below

You may also like

Peter Obi not fit to be Vice President – El- Rufai

Nigerians made a mistake voting Buhari in 2015, but they mustn’t repeat the mistake – Fayose

Poisonous beans in circulation in Nigerian markets

An ethnic bigot is better than a divisively religious one – Shehu Sani fires shots at el- Rufai

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 10th November

Nigerian man reportedly dies at the age of 170 in Abia state, Social Media users react

Peter Obi is a tribal bigot – El-Rufai

Buhari Media Organisation says Atiku can’t pay N33,000 minimum wage

Atiku asks Nigerians, if they are better off today than you were 4 years ago – See their answers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *