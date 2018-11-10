But you called Southern women whores – Omokri fires shots at El-Rufai

Kaduna state governor, Nasir El- Rufai has come under severe criticisms after he called Peter Obi, Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) vice presidential candidate, a tribal bigot.

The latest to respond to El-Rufai’s attack on Obi, is Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide. Omokri, in a post via his Twitter handle on Saturday, revealed that El-Rufai himself had called Southern women whores, in an email, he(El Rufai) sent him (Omokri).

According to the PDP chieftain, he protected the Kaduna state governor, all the while but has now decided to expose him, because he called Obi, a bigot.

He wrote:

In 2011 El-Rufai forwarded me an email calling Southern women ‘whores’ and he wrote ‘so true!’ In case he tries to deny, I STILL HAVE THE EMAIL.

I protected Elrufai all these years, but chose to expose him to Nigerians after he called Peter Gregory Obi, a tribal bigot.

