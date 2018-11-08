Politics, Trending, Uncategorized

But you pay workers N18k! Omokri blasts fg over claims its costs N3.5m to feed El-Zakzaky

Former presidential aide and Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) chieftain, Reno Omokri, has reacted to claims by Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed that it costs the federal government N3.5m monthly.

Mr Mohammed said this recently while be in interviewed by journalisys, in a video that has now become an online sensation.

According to the self acclaimed ‘ruffler’ of President Muhammadu Buhari’s feathers, the same federal government that feed the leader of the Islamic Movement with such an outrageous sum, pays Nigerian workers N18,000 monthly.

Omokri, said the revelation is an insult to workers, who are expected to feed themselves and their family with the miserable sum.

Omokri, further went on to ask, how much Former National Security Adviser, Col Dasuki Sambo, who is also in the custody of the government, is being fed with.

He made this statement via his Twitter handle on Thursday, thus:

How can President Muhammadu Buhari feed only one man, Ibrahim El Zakzaky, with ₦3.5 million and expect a worker with a wife and children to feed his family with ₦18,000 per month? This is an insult to Nigerian workers. I wonder how much Buhari is feeding Dasuki with!

